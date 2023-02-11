Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'

Her sister Kim also shared the same picture, as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½

By
Published on February 11, 2023 12:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian kids are a vibe of their own!

Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet shot of her and her sisters' kids, featuring her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, all of Kim's children, and every one of Kourtney's but Mason Disick, 13.

"♡ when the whole tribe is a vibe ♡ getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year," Khloé, 38, captioned the post of the kids wearing all-black.

Khloé then posted a photo of just the girls: True, Penelope Disick, 10, North West, 9½, and Chicago West, 5, with the older girls hugging the younger ones.

Kim also shared the same two pics as her sister as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½ — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West along with North and Chicago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"How did we get so lucky???" Kim, 42, wrote in the caption.

Kourtney, 43, who is now married to Travis Barker, shares Penelope, Mason, and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Her sister Khloé co-parents True and her 5-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé has chosen to keep her second child's identity private for the time being, but she did share a glimpse of her youngest in an adorable Dalmatian onesie on her Instagram story Tuesday.

Though the Good American co-founder has stayed mum on her son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

