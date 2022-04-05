Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True's Morning Makeup Look
True Thompson is a beauty mogul in the making.
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian shared an Instagram photo of her 3-year-old daughter — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — after she started her day by playing in some makeup.
In the cute snap, True blows a kiss at the camera while rocking purple glittery eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.
"Good Morning 💋," Kardashian, 37, captioned the post.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The proud mom has been posting True a lot on her Instagram account lately.
Last week, Kardashian shared a series of videos of her daughter and 5-year-old niece Dream Renée — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — as they sang and danced to Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
In the clip, the Good American founder cheered on the duo, shouting, "Sing it, girls," as they danced in the kitchen to the earworm song from Disney's recent hit animated film.
True and Dream — who matched in bunny ear headbands — held hands and spun each other in circles, proudly singing the tune together. Khloé then turned the camera around to herself as she joined in on the song.
Just days prior, Kardashian also took True out for a fun-filled day at a trampoline park. She recorded her little girl while chasing her around the room, pairing the clip to Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared clips of True bouncing on the trampolines, saying "Oh no!" as she loses balance and falls. In another clip, the toddler holds her nose as she jumps into a foam pit.
Kardashian then included two adorable photos of True smiling and striking a pose with her hands on her hips.