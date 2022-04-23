Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turned 4 on April 12

Khloé Kardashian Shares an Inside Look at Daughter True's 4th Birthday Celebrations

Khloé Kardashian Gives Followers an Inside Look at Daughter True’s 4th Birthday Party: 'DREAMING' https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian Gives Followers an Inside Look at Daughter True’s 4th Birthday Party: 'DREAMING' https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian is reliving True Thompson's 4th birthday bash.

The Kardashians star, 37, shared some images from her daughter's extravagant party on Friday via her Instagram Story. True, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turned 4 on April 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One of the snaps showed part of an entrance to a house covered with colorful balloons, alongside cutout letters that read "MEOW."

"DREAMING LOOKING BACK AT TRUE'S 4TH BIRTHDAY PARTY…" Khloé wrote in the caption. "HOW IS MY BABY 4?!! 😭."

Khloe Kardashian Gives Followers a Look Back at True’s 4th Birthday Party. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Another image featured a pool similarly decorated with balloons, as well as adorable cardboard kitten cutouts and heart-shaped pink floats.

A slime station and giant inflatable pink slide were set up at the party as part of entertainment for the guests, adding more fun to the festivities. Plenty of treats, including mini cupcakes and candies, were also served.

Khloe Kardashian Gives Followers a Look Back at True’s 4th Birthday Party. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last Tuesday, Khloe celebrated her daughter's birthday by taking her to Disneyland.

In Instagram Story posts, Khloé shared a sweet video of herself and her daughter on the "It's a Small World" ride, revealing how it was "True's first time" at the theme park. True flashed an adorable smile in the clip after Khloé told her to "look at the camera."

Khloe Kardashian Gives Followers a Look Back at True’s 4th Birthday Party. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

"What a wonderful birthday at Disneyland," Khloé wrote alongside the video.

Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, also made an appearance as Khloé asked her what her wish is.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 4 — See the Sweet Family Tributes to the Birthday Girl

"I'm wishing to have a big party at my house," Dream said, adding that she wanted to "have fun."

"That's right baby," Khloé told her in response.

In the Instagram videos, True appeared impressed and agreed with Khloé that the experience was "amazing." The tot and her cousins expressed excitement over characters like Woody from the Toy Story franchise and a real-life Moana.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Kardashian-Jenner family previously celebrated True with heartfelt tributes on social media, featuring sweet photos of her throughout the years.

Displaying her love for her grandchild, Grandma Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!"