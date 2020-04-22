Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Videos of Daughter True on a Tricycle

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Little baby True is learning how to ride a bike!

On Tuesday, mom Khloé Kardashian shared some adorable footage of her 2-year-old daughter enjoying the warm weather in Los Angeles and trying to ride a pink tricycle.

In the sweet snaps, which the reality star posted on her Instagram Story, True sits, unaware of her mom filming, while she rings the bell on her bike.

The little girl was outfitted in a leopard print tank top that her mom paired with some ruched shorts and matching sandals.

Kardashian, 35, shares her toddler with ex Tristan Thompson. The pair have remained committed to amicably co-parenting their daughter despite the NBA star’s numerous cheating scandals, including one with longtime family friend Jordan Woods.

Just last week, they surprised fans when spoke about having a second child together during Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A source told PEOPLE that the exes were “half joking, half serious.”

“Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True,” the insider said. “Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all. She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.”

However, “how this will happen” for Kardashian and Thompson, 29, “is not clear,” the source revealed.

“Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloé’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,” the insider said. “And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in L.A. for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloé is very happy about it.”

Thompson and Kardashian also recently came together to throw their daughter a small birthday bash at Kardashian’s home earlier this month. The celebration was an adorable hybrid Trolls/Sesame Street-themed party.

A KUWTK source told PEOPLE at the time that True still had an absolute blast despite the family of three social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a small but very memorable celebration. Tristan was around all weekend to make it special too,” the insider said, revealing that Kardashian “was very excited about True’s birthday.”

“Instead of having a planner this year, Khloé took care of the decorations herself,” added the source. “She loved making it special for True. Considering the circumstances, it was the best celebration. True was very happy.”