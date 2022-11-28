Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True, 4, Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt

It looks like the Spice Girls have found a new fan in True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a set of photos and a video of her 4-year-old daughter — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — having fun around the house in a Spice Girls t-shirt.

"Spice Up Your Life," the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram post.

In the first snap, True smiles off into the distance while proudly sporting her new shirt, which has the faces of the popular 90s girl group printed on the front. Additional photos show True striking a pose in what appears to be her living room and admiring her shirt in bed.

Khloé also posted a video showing True busting out her best moves in the shirt to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" alongside her cousin, Chicago West. In the video, True dances around on a playground with Kim Kardashian's daughter, 4, and even attempts a splits.

This isn't the first time Khloé has captured True having a mini dance party. Earlier this month, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of her daughter True and niece Dream Kardashian dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

The duo were filmed holding hands and spinning in circles as they sang along to the song while Khloé laughed in the background. They also danced along to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul."

Viewers recently got to see True meet her new brother on the finale episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, which aired last week. In the episode, Khloé introduces True to her baby brother via FaceTime, asking, "Do you think he's cute?"

There's also an intimate scene on the show where Khloé sits with her daughter and the two stare dotingly at the baby boy.

Khloé has not yet revealed the name of the newborn, but confirmed that the moniker starts with the letter T, like his older sister.

She spoke about focusing on raising her two children and having a positive outlook during The Kardashians' season 2 premiere.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."