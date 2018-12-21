Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True and 'Auntie Kiki'

There’s plenty of love in the KarJenner family to go around!

Ever the doting aunt, on Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her older sister Kim Kardashian West — herself a mother of three — cuddling up with the Good American co-founder’s daughter True.

In the image, True, 8 months, rests in the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s arms, as Kardashian West wraps her arms around her baby niece.

“♡ Auntie KiKi ♡,” Kardashian, 34, affectionately captioned the image, using one of her older sister’s nicknames.

Giving the photo her seal of approval, the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, commented, “That’s my baby girl!!!!”

“Yes she is,” her younger sister replied, adding a heart emoji.

Although the Kardashian blood courses through baby True’s veins, his father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is convinced she’s the spitting image of him.

“My princess #MyTwin,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote on Wednesday, commented on a sweet shot of baby True sitting in front of a lit Christmas tree.

In agreement, Kardashian replied, “She is completely.”

Enjoying every moment of her daughter’s first Christmas, the new mother has made sure to extensively document the momentous occasion.

Last week, the Revenge Body star posted four adorable snapshots of herself snuggling up to True, as a large tree dazzled in the background.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Opening up about how the family will be spending the annual holiday together, Thompson revealed that he’s got an extra special gift up his sleeve.

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s boyfriend opened up about the holiday during PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Kickin’ it with Kickstradomis, in which the 27-year-old NBA player commissioned Salvador Amezcua, aka Kickstradomis, to customize a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers with the names of True and his 16-month-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson joked, laughing. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

He added, “You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good.”