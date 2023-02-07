Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her baby boy's latest fashion.

On Monday, the reality star, 38, posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of her youngest — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever-so-slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes.

Kardashian welcomed her son via surrogate, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE in August. One month prior, it was revealed that Kardashian and her former fiancé, Tristan Thompson, were having a second child together. The exes already co-parent their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the rep shared with PEOPLE.

Still choosing to keep her second child's identity private for the time being, the Good American co-founder shared the first glimpse at her baby boy for the first time last Halloween.

In the photo, True was all smiles for the camera holding up her baby brother, dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Kardashian captioned the Instagram post, again protecting her son's face from the public, but posting a close-up of the baby's cute Nike high tops.

Though Kardashian has stayed mum on her son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Kardashian told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

Over Christmas, Kardashian shared a glitzy family photo with her kids, donning a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress. True matched her in a red Jebran dress, while her baby brother looked dapper in a black onesie, with his head turned away from the camera.

Kardashian's latest addiction came after the reality star opened up about her struggles with conceiving.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of KUWTK's final season, Kardashian shared that doctors informed her she would have a "high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said in the episode, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Kardashian added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

Off the show, Kardashian opened up about family planning on a March 2021 installment of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, explaining that the pandemic interfered with her plans to have another child sooner.

"... If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," the star said. "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "

"My plan was to have kids closer in age," continued the reality star. "But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."