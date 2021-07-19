Khloé Kardashian Snaps Adorable Selfie with Daughter True, Nieces Penelope and Chicago: 'Besties'

Cousins True Thompson, Penelope Disick and Chicago West snuggle up to Khloé Kardashian for the sweet photo

Bestie party!

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian snapped an adorable selfie with some of her youngest family members, including daughter True Thompson, 3, and her nieces Penelope Disick, 9, and Chicago West, 3.

"Me and my besties!" the mom of one captioned the sweet shot posted to Instagram.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has referred to her little one as her "bestie."

Last month, the Good American co-founder shared a gallery of adorable mother-daughter photos on Instagram, posing next to True smiling in sunglasses as her baby girl adorably kisses her on the cheek.

Celebrating her Instagram presence reaching a milestone amount of followers, Kardashian captioned the post, "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

Kardashian shares her only child with Tristan Thompson. A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the NBA player, 30, have called it quits again. (Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Last week, Thompson spent quality time with his little girl, sharing a video on his Instagram Story of the sweet moment he gave his daughter True a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote atop the clip with a few heart emojis.

"Am I doing a good job, TuTu? Do you have money to pay?" Thompson asked the toddler, gently painting her nails with pink polish as they sat together on the floor, a pink beauty kit beside them.

"No," True said, making her father laugh.

"Don't worry, this one will be free on the house," the athlete added.

Amid Thompson and Kardashian's split, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is "doing okay," as the two care for their daughter together.

"True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the insider said. "And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."