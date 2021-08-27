"I love when my girl is on set with me," Khloé Kardashian says of her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True, 3, 'Loves Her Lipstick Moment' During Glam Session Together

True Thompson is ready for her close-up!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian, 37, shared an adorable series of photos to Instagram from a glam session with her 3-year-old daughter.

In the cute photos, True watches a video on a cellphone while celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm does her makeup.

After checking out her new look in the mirror, True snuggles up on her mom's lap while the reality star gets her hair done.

"I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash," Kardashian writes.

"I love my girls !! Honored to put Lipstick on True! She's the sweetest little Angel !!❤️," Holm replied to the post.

This isn't the first time the toddler has shown an interest in makeup.

Last month, the mom of one shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of daughter True and niece Dream, 4½, doing her makeup during a family hangout in the backyard.

The video began with True, whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting on her mother's lap with what appeared to be a makeup sponge in her hand.

"Oh my Gosh, what are you doing to me?" Kardashian quipped as she turned her face to show some blush on her cheek.

Khloe Kardashian and True Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later on, the mother-daughter duo were joined by Dream for more makeup fun.

"Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?" Kardashian asked her niece.

Instead of answering, Dream dipped a Beautyblender into some makeup before rubbing it over her aunt's eyelids.

In a follow-up post debuting her new look, Kardashian also credited 3-year-old nieces Stormi and Chicago — who did not appear in the video — for the makeover.