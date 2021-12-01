"I’m very regimented. And I don’t want that for True, but she already has so much of that," Khloé Kardashian revealed in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's "Mom Confessions"

Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True Has Inherited Her Extreme Organization: 'I Wish She Didn't'

Khloé Kardashian is sharing how her personality traits have influenced her 3-year-old daughter, True.

The reality star, 37, answered questions in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's "Mom Confessions," and revealed how her daughter is already following in her footsteps — even though she wishes she wouldn't in one particular case.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I'm very regimented. And I don't want that for True, but she already has so much of that," Khloé said.

"I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from," she added of her child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

"I always just try to mess things up and tell her, 'It's OK to live in a mess!'" Khloé continued. "Although I'm cringing inside, I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn't."

Also in the video, Khloé commented on how her parenting style differs from sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Recalls Some 'Mortifying and Cringeworthy' Things She Did on KUWTK

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am really strict," the Good American founder shared. "I have a schedule, I'm very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything."

"Not all of my siblings are the same," Khloé added. "I will not tell you which ones!"

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about motherhood in her cover story for Cosmopolitan UK's December/January issue, telling the magazine that people say "the craziest things" when it comes to how she raises her daughter.

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" Khloé told the publication.

"I'm like, 'What are you talking about?,'" she said. "I remember I posted a video of [True] talking — she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, "Cut the grapes, she's going to choke.' "

"And I was like, 'They're cut!' I'm not going to let my child choke," Khloé continued. "People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake."