Khloé Kardashian Says Baby True 'Made It All Worth It' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after it was revealed that the NBA star allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods
Khloé Kardashian has weathered quite the storm when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, but out of it came her greatest gift — baby True.
On Monday, Kardashian, 34, expressed her gratitude for her 11-month-old daughter after a fan wished her well in the wake of last month’s news that Thompson allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods.
“I genuinely hope @KhloeKardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy [sic] relationships than any one [sic] deserves. At least she got baby True,” the fan wrote to Kardashian on Twitter.
“Baby True made it all worth it
Thank you for your beautiful message,” Kardashian responded.
Kardashian’s positive outlook comes just a few days after the Revenge Body star came to Thompson’s defense after multiple sources said that the NBA player isn’t spending enough time with their daughter.
Responding to a fan who tweeted that all True “needs is her mom,” Kardashian called Thompson, 27, a “good dad.”
“Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” she wrote. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”
Despite all that the star has been through, Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq revealed the mom of one is on the mend.
Kardashian is “doing really good,” Haqq, 36, told Entertainment Tonight at the Daily Front Row‘s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.
“We take care of each other,” Haqq added of herself and Kardashian, who have been friends for years. “We’re a duo that’s really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”
“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” she continued. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member.”
A source told PEOPLE last week that Kardashian is “doing okay” — but certainly won’t be jumping back into the dating scene anytime soon.
“She just needs time,” said the source. “It’s going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone.”
“This is the second time this has happened,” added the source, referencing Thompson’s first cheating scandal. The basketball player made headlines last April when photos and videos surfaced of him getting close to other women just days before Kardashian gave birth to True.
Though she initially forgave him, they had been living apart since the fall and an insider recently told PEOPLE that things “never really went back to normal” between the couple.
As for his latest scandal, Thompson was accused of cheating with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Woods, 21, when the model spent the night at his home after a night of partying.
Kardashian initially slammed Woods on Twitter, blaming her for breaking up her family. (Woods claimed that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 and adamantly denied having sex with him. Thompson, who tweeted then deleted “FAKE NEWS” when the Woods scandal first broke, has not publicly addressed the news since.)
One day later, though, Kardashian softened her tone and placed the fault instead on Thompson.
“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”
“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she admitted.
“Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”