Khloé Kardashian Says Baby True 'Made It All Worth It' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has weathered quite the storm when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, but out of it came her greatest gift — baby True.

On Monday, Kardashian, 34, expressed her gratitude for her 11-month-old daughter after a fan wished her well in the wake of last month’s news that Thompson allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods.

“I genuinely hope @KhloeKardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy [sic] relationships than any one [sic] deserves. At least she got baby True,” the fan wrote to Kardashian on Twitter.

“Baby True made it all worth it

Thank you for your beautiful message,” Kardashian responded.

Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kardashian’s positive outlook comes just a few days after the Revenge Body star came to Thompson’s defense after multiple sources said that the NBA player isn’t spending enough time with their daughter.

Responding to a fan who tweeted that all True “needs is her mom,” Kardashian called Thompson, 27, a “good dad.”

“Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” she wrote. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”