Khloé Kardashian Reveals the One Thing She and Her Sisters Never Do as Moms: 'We Hate' It

Khloé Kardashian and her siblings share this one parenting promise with one another.

Speaking with Australia's Gritty Pretty magazine about the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé shares that, when it comes to offering parenting advice, she and her siblings know not to speak out of turn.

"There are always challenges with raising kids but I'm so fortunate to have such a strong family support group. We also know that we have individual families and don't like to give a lot of advice, unless it's solicited," she says. "We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer."

Khloé, 36, shares daughter True, who turns 3 years old next month, with Tristan Thompson. She tells the magazine that she makes it a point to find quality time with her daughter, even on her most hectic workdays.

"My days can get busy with conference calls so I always make sure True and I spend quality time together in the morning and we will always have dinner together before we do her bedtime routine," she says. "The most fulfilling part of motherhood is watching True grow up and become her own person, hearing her voice and seeing her use her voice more and more."

"I want True to love herself and stay true to her values and beliefs. I can't wait to watch her grow up," adds Khloé.

Little True has lots of cousins to keep up with: Khloé's sister Kim is mom to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months; sister Kourtney is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6; sister Kylie Jenner is mom to Stormi, 3; and brother Rob is dad to Dream, 4.

Last July, Khloé said on Dr. Travis Stork's podcast, The Travis Stork Show, that she is careful not to get caught up in comparing True to her sisters' kids who are similar in age.