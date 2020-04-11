Khloé Kardashian is revealing how she’s planning to celebrate daughter True Thompson‘s second birthday this weekend.

Speaking with her Good American co-founder Emma Grede on an Instagram Live for the brand, Khloé, 35, said that she is still going to give her daughter a special day while following the social distancing rules in California that are in place because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Because True’s birthday falls on Easter this year, Khloé said that they will be leaning into the holiday’s traditions.

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” Khloé noted in reference to the ongoing pandemic, adding that “having all this time with her is so incredible.”

Although “everyone’s away” for True’s birthday this year, Khloé is staying positive.

“I love to throw a good party but it’s going to give me a good excuse to throw parties after [social distancing rules are lifted],” Khloé said.

“She’s never had, like, an Easter egg hunt — she’s always been too young,” Khloé explained. “So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her.”

“We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to,” she said, adding, “I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

Khloé also added that she’s been trying to do her best to support local businesses in the face of the pandemic, and ordered a birthday cake for true from a nearby bakery even though True “doesn’t even eat sugar.”

“So there’s this bakery down the street and I ordered a cake from them,” she said.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that True’s dad, Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, will join her on Sunday to celebrate their daughter’s milestone.

“Khloé plans on making it special still,” the insider said, adding that extended family members will join in the party virtually. The source added that Khloé’s home is “beautifully decorated” for Easter, only making True’s day “extra festive.”

On Monday, Khloé expressed how quickly she feels True is growing up.

“I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday,” she wrote on Twitter. “time flies so quickly!!!”

“I’m so grateful for every second,” the mother of one added.

The entire Kardashian family has been taking the social distancing rules very seriously.

“Everyone is still staying at home,” a source told PEOPLE last week of the reality stars.

“The sisters and Kris [Jenner] took a few weeks total break from each other. Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim [Kardashian West] has had Kris over at the house a few times,” the source said, adding that Khloé “has taken a few drives around Calabasas, but she never gets out of the car.”

“They have food deliveries and are not going to any stores,” the source continued. “They instead order everything online. No one is complaining at all. They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

As of Friday, there are at least 495,249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 18,592 deaths related to the virus. Of that number, 21,150 confirmed cases are in California.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.