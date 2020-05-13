Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 60 Lbs. After Giving Birth to Daughter True

"I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her weight loss journey.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, opened up how she hit her "weight vicinity goal" during a Poosh livestream with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday, revealing that she has lost "almost 60 pounds" since giving birth to daughter True in 2018.

"If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," she told viewers. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal — I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I'm like, ‘Woo! It's the dream.' "

However, now that she's social distancing at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Khloé said she tends to focus more on exercise than diet.

"In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating," the Revenge Body host shared, explaining that she doesn't want to "live a miserable life" where she has to deprive herself of her favorite foods.

"You never know if tomorrow's happening," she continued. "I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."

"I know what to do if I need to buckle down," Khloé added.

As for Kourtney, she said she's learned how to "choose my calories wisely" by opting to skip sugary drinks and indulging in sweet treats in moderation.

"For me, eating is a lifestyle," she told Khloé, adding that Keto diet and intermittent fasting works well for her personal schedule. "I love healthy foods as well. I love a great salad. I love good fruit. I think I balance it."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé went on to emphasize finding a good balance in diet and exercise, telling fans, "Once you get to your goal, it's okay to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life."

Last year, Khloé revealed that she weighed 203 lbs. when True was born. At the time, the mom of one said that she "took it really slow" when it came to losing weight postpartum.

“I did it day by day. If I could get through that workout, I did. But you’re not going to get it back in a day," she said.