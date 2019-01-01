Khloé Kardashian is looking back on 2018 with a positive attitude.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet video compilation of moments from the past year to the tune of Daniel Caesar’s “Blessed.”

Along with the video, which included several adorable photos and recordings of her 8-month-old daughter True and the rest of the KarJenner clan, Kardashian, 34, reflected on her year in an optimistic and hopeful caption.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” she began the lengthy post. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” she continued. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

Her words reference a very challenging year, which included the birth of her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and a cheating scandal surrounding the NBA star just days before delivering True.

Though Kardashian has forgiven Thompson since the scandal, she put her move back to Cleveland on hold in early fall and “still has a lot of hurt and anger,” a source told PEOPLE.

Nevertheless, the mother of one chose to spend Halloween and Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter.

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity,” she explained. “The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!”

“Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨” she added.

On a final note, she highlighted her smiley baby girl, who she referred to as her “greatest gift.”

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full.”

“I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹” she concluded.

Khloé Kardashian and True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, Kardashian showed off her and True’s matching style as they both wore twinning white outfits — by designer Monica Ivena and styled by Janelle Renèe — which featured a long-sleeved top embellished with stars and big, tulle skirts, to the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!” Kardashian captioned a set of adorable photos. “I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits.”

Khloé Kardashian with True and Kanye West Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although the 27-year-old NBA player did not appear in any of the photos from the Dec. 24 celebration, the reality star previously revealed that she would be “celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland” since his team would be on the road over the winter holiday. Thompson’s team had a scheduled game in Cleveland on Dec. 23, and another one in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 26.

Despite missing the holiday with his family, he still made sure that True got presents, including two pairs of Air Force 1s in white and pink, plus a pair of black Air Max 90s.

“Thank you daddy,” Khloé wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed the four different pairs of Nike sneakers all for little True.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian’s main priority is making sure their daughter grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” said the source. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”