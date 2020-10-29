Khloé Kardashian Recalls Quarantining Away from Daughter True, 2, After COVID Diagnosis

"I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing," the star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of battling the coronavirus back in March

Khloé Kardashian is detailing her bout with COVID-19 — including the "heart-wrenching" time quarantining away from her daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was so incredibly scary," Kardashian told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn't have really any information or the information we had changed every single day."

Recounting her symptoms, Kardashian said she was "really sick" and explained she wore a mask and gloves as a precaution when she sensed herself becoming ill.

"I felt really quickly on that I was getting sick with something. And I remember I just wore a mask [and] I remember wearing gloves just because it was speculation all about COVID but no one really knew," she said. "We all were like there's no way I could have COVID. I still was just very diligent, wearing masks, and we got tested, the whole family got tested, and my results were positive."

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star added that her family members were "alarmed" but everyone else's test results came back negative. Kardashian went on to say that being apart from her 2-year-old daughter True proved to be the most challenging part.

"I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part," she recalled. "I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Got Separation Anxiety When Mom Went Back to Work After Lockdown

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

In a sneak peek of Thursday's KUWTK episode that reveals Kardashian's coronavirus diagnosis, the star shares what kinds of symptoms she experienced while sick.

"Vomiting and shaking, and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing in my chest would burn ... and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly."

"Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she adds in the clip. "But we're all going to get through this. Praying if we follow orders and listen we're all going to be okay. May god bless us all."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!