Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday

The photo was taken at Kim Kardashian's son Psalm's 4th birthday party, which was firefighter-themed

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 8, 2023 12:45 PM
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Photo: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her nephew's birthday alongside both of her little ones.

The Good American co-founder's daughter True, 5, and baby boy, 9 months, posed for a selfie with their mom at cousin Psalm's 4th birthday party over the weekend, which was firefighter-themed.

In the cute snap, Kardashian and True smile for the camera with True looking too cute with her hair up in space buns. The reality star's son sits on Kardashian's lap, peering into the distance while wearing a firefighter hat and sticking a finger in his mouth.

The mom of two captioned the post, "🐻🐻🐻."

Given the party's theme, the venue was designed to look like a firehouse. Additionally, actual firefighters showed up, allowing guests — including Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian — to partake in firetruck rides.

Just last week, Khloé shared a workout video that also featured an appearance from True. The Good American co-founder introduced her daughter by stating, "Ladies and gentlemen, the most beautiful girl in the world."

Khloé, 38, shares her two children with Tristan Thompson, 32. The basketball player is also dad to Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 17 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Neither Khloé nor Thompson have confirmed their son's name yet. Last month, the reality star revealed her son's name starts with a 'T.'

