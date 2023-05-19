Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Baby Boy as She Pokes Fun at Sister Kim with Hilarious T-Shirt

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a sweet new photo of her baby son — and doesn't waste an opportunity to poke fun at her big sister Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, took to Instagram to post an adorable new snap of her baby boy, 9 months. In the photos, Khloé wears a white T-shirt with the words "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work," alongside an image of sister Kim, 42, a nod to the Kardashians' viral Variety article.

"In my best Kim K voice!" Khloé captioned the Instagram. In both photos, her son has his head turned away from the camera and wears tan shorts and a white T-shirt. In the second photo, Khloé has her head turned towards her son, looking lovingly into his eyes.

Kardashian shares her baby boy and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson. The basketball player, 32, is also dad to two sons — Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder "really wants a healthy co-parenting relationship" with the Los Angeles Lakers player.

Although Khloé hasn't revealed her son's name yet, she did confirm that his name starts with a T. Stopping by The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, she was asked if he's been named yet.

"Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet," Khloé told Jennifer Hudson. "He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, Khloé detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she added.

As Hudson, 41, pressed Khloé, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?" the reality TV star responded, "It will start with a T."