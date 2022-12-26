Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas.

The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.

She donned a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress with ruched detailing down the bodice and a structured skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. The look was finished with some glitzy jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of strappy pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

True matched her mom in a red Jebran dress with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and silver jeweled high-top sneakers, as her baby brother looked dapper in a black onesie.

The Good American co-founder shared the first glimpse at her baby boy — who, along with True, she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — for the first time during Halloween weekend last month.

In the first image, True smiles for the camera as she holds up her baby brother, who is dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Khloé also posted a close-up of her son's cute Nike high tops.

Though Kardashian has not revealed her infant son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.