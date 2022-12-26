Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a son via surrogacy in July with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thomspon

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 03:52 PM
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas.

The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.

She donned a strapless, floor-length red Nicolas Jebran dress with ruched detailing down the bodice and a structured skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. The look was finished with some glitzy jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of strappy pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

True matched her mom in a red Jebran dress with a jeweled Santa Claus purse and silver jeweled high-top sneakers, as her baby brother looked dapper in a black onesie.

The Good American co-founder shared the first glimpse at her baby boy — who, along with True, she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — for the first time during Halloween weekend last month.

In the first image, True smiles for the camera as she holds up her baby brother, who is dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Khloé also posted a close-up of her son's cute Nike high tops.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She's 'Still Sleeping' with Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test

Though Kardashian has not revealed her infant son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWxlORv-er/ khloekardashian Verified Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh. But I cant wait for Halloween to be over) Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume
Khloe Kardashian Matches with Daughter True for Halloween: ‘What True Wants, True Gets’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CkeUtOJyJdm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Khloé Kardashian Matches with Daughter True and Family Cat in 'Groundbreaking' Halloween Costumes
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian Holds Newborn Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Khloé Kardashian Won't Let True, 4, Sleep Over Her House
True Thompson loses her first tooth
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Has Lost First Tooth in Cute Christmas Video
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She's 'Still Sleeping' with Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Family Christmas Prep: ‘North Got Creative W The Elves This Year’
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits
Khloe Kardashian introduces newborn son to daughter true. Credit: Hulu
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Clg5WZrPCfi/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D khloekardashian's profile picture khloekardashian Verified Spice Up Your Life 7h
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True, 4, Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt