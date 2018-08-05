Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism of Her 'Pregnancy Lips': 'It's Out of Our Control'

Khloé Kardashian says there’s a good reason why her lips look larger in the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK,” the reality star wrote on Instagram Sunday, shutting down speculation about why her lips looked different in new clips from the show.

“Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them,” she remarked. “So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!”



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: It Took Khloé Kardashian a ‘Good 3 Weeks’ to Get Back Into Her Workout Grind Post-Pregnancy

“A lot of wild s— happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control,” she continued, adding that “most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy.”

The 34-year-old mother of one then implored her fans to “just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips.”

“Pregnant women should be off limits,” she remarked.

Khloé Kardashian E!

RELATED: Tristan Thompson ‘Finally Realizing How Much’ Cheating Scandal ‘Hurt’ Khloé Kardashian: Source

Kardashian, who welcomed her 3-month-old daughter True in April, has spoken out multiple times about the online criticism she’s faced since the birth of her baby, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you!” she tweeted in July. “We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

In a second tweet, she wrote, “We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

We are so hard on ourselves 😩Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

Days earlier, the Good American jeans founder also clapped back at those judging her for spending an evening away from her daughter to attend a charity event.

RELATED VIDEO: Daddy-Daughter Dance! Khloé Kardashian Shares the Sweet Moment Between Tristan Thompson and True

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Kardashian tweeted. “Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018

While opening up about the best and worst parts of motherhood last week, Kardashian spoke about how much guilt mothers already place upon themselves “really for anything.”

“You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything,” she wrote on social media, later adding that she hoped “in time the guilt will go away.”

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson

“The only times I’m away from her is if I’m working. (Or unless she’s sleeping and I go to a late dinner),” she remarked. “So I have to keep reminding myself that I’m working to provide for her future. But ugh the guilt is real.”