Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs 7 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter True

Summer may be over, but it’s still bikini season for Khloé Kardashian!

On Friday, the mother of one, 34, shared a series of photos, in which she showed her off her toned abs in a Louis Vuitton bikini and biker shorts while basking in the sun. “Your brain is a muscle — Start training it to see the positive side of things. Positive Mind = Positive Vibes,” Khloe captioned the shot.

In the first photo, Kardashian can be seen lying on her back, baring her post-baby abs with her hand placed on the brim of her Fendi sunglasses. And in the next image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star gave fans a full look at her ensemble as she sat on a stone wall with the view of the beach and palm trees behind her.

The photos come just 7 months after Khloé gave birth to her first child, daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Recently, Khloé shared a sweet mother-daughter video of herself singing True the popular tune from the ’90s and ’00 kids’ show Barney & Friends. “I love you/ you love me/ we’re the cutest family,” Kardashian sang, taking a small liberty with the lyrics and encouraging her 7-month-old to “Sing it!” as True looked on sweetly.

“With a great big hug and a kiss from me to you … ” she continued.

After recently celebrating True’s 6-month birthday, Khloé is preparing for another milestone— Thanksgiving.

For the holiday, Khloé plans on taking True to Cleveland to be with her dad Tristan, a source told PEOPLE.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” the source said. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”