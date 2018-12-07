Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs While Kissing Daughter True: 'Moon of My Life'

Sunset smooches!

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian, 34, shared an Instagram photo taken as the proud mom held up and kissed her 7-month-old daughter True by a pool near golden hour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet image also finds the newly platinum blonde Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confidently baring her post-baby abs in a short-sleeve cropped t-shirt, which she wore without a bra. True, meanwhile, was dressed in a dark onesie and matching hat.

“Moon of my life,” Kardashian captioned the post, adding two moon emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Baby’s First Christmas! Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Holiday Photos of Daughter True

Kardashian’s post comes after she shared four adorable snapshots of herself and True cuddling by a Christmas tree, marking her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl’s first holiday season.

The shots, posted on Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Wednesday night, were taken while the Good American designer was wearing a black turtleneck and ripped jeans. True looked cozy in a cream ensemble.

Both smiled as they sat on the couch in front of a large tree covered with gold and silver ornaments and twinkly lights.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

True — who Kardashian and Thompson, 27, welcomed on April 12 — is getting ready to celebrate her first KarJenner Christmas. But the holiday this year will be missing one key custom: the family’s popular Christmas card.

Earlier in December, Kim Kardashian West told E! News that the family is skipping the tradition after the 2017 card led to major family drama.

“I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” Kardashian West, 38, said. “That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.’ “

RELATED: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Slam Pranksters Who Faked Photo of Travis Scott Cheating on Kylie Jenner

Still, True can expect a lot of gifts on her first Christmas. In a clip of Kickin’ it with Kickstradomis, dad Thompson considered the price tag as he pondered sharing the holidays with True and Prince, almost 2, his son with ex Jordan Craig.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson said. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

“You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good,” he noted.