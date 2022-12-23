Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'

Khloé Kardashian enjoyed Los Angeles' Holiday Road light display with daughter True and niece Dream in a special holiday outing

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 23, 2022 09:11 AM
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is soaking up the fun of her favorite holiday with some of those she loves most.

On Thursday night, The Kardashians star shared photos on her Instagram Story of a festive outing she enjoyed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5.

Photos and videos show the two little girls enjoying all the lights and sights as they walked through Holiday Road, an immersive holiday decor experience in Los Angeles.

"Holiday Road with my girls!" the Good American co-founder, 38, captioned the first photo showing the cousins smiling together on an oversized bench with giant Santa and Mrs. Claus figures on either side.

The two girls, dressed in all black, smiled happily at the different photo ops throughout the exhibit, as Khloé tagged brother Rob Kardashian in all the shots. They also ran and danced together in different areas, at one point twirling together as fake snow fell around them.

true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé shares True, as well as her 5-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be shared, with ex Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

Last week, the two cousins joined aunt Kim Kardashian and cousins Chicago, 4, and Saint, 7, for some quality family time at the SKIMS founder's home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas.

The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram where she posed on a white chair in her home.

"Full house ♥️," Kim captioned the series of photos, in which the cute posing suddenly turned into laughter and kids jumping around as she lounged across the seat.

PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, True was in the holiday spirit, smiling for the camera with a Santa hat filter — and proudly showing off a new gap in her front teeth.

"She lost her first tooth," Khloé wrote on her Instagram story, which featured True singing "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth," after her mom prompted her to share her big news.

"Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone,'" Khloé added to True.

"Do you want to be Santa or Mrs. Claus?" she then asked, to which True replied "Mrs. Santa!"

