Khloé Kardashian Strikes a Pose with Daughter True and Niece Chicago, 3: 'Me and My Girls'

Khloé Kardashian and her girls know their angles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram over the weekend, featuring daughter True, 3, and sister Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago, also 3, posing with her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me and my girls!!! Strike a pose! 💚," Khloé captioned the family moment.

Last week, Khloé told E! News that True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sees her many cousins in the Kardashian-Jenner family as her siblings, which she thinks is adorable.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"It's amazing. I just pray it never stops. They all think they're, like, weirdly brother and sisters," Khloé said, adding of Kim's youngest child, son Psalm, 2, "I think True thinks, we call Psalm 'baby Psalm,' so she's always like, 'My brother!' And I just don't correct her because I think it's so cute."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Left: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé added that True is "very sweet and she's a very empathetic girl. She doesn't like if other people cry. She's just very sensitive to those things."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Brother for Life' Kanye West on His 44th Birthday

The Good American founder also shared her favorite activities to do with her mini-me.

"We're very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood," she said in the E! News interview. "She is very into making potions these days, which is fun but oh so messy. And I bake a lot. She loves to bake, so we'll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them."