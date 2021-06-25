Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos with 'Bestie' Daughter True, 3, After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloé Kardashian is living it up with her little "bestie."

The Good American co-founder, 36, shared a gallery of adorable mother-daughter photos on Instagram Friday, posing next to True, 3, smiling in sunglasses as her baby girl adorably kisses her on the cheek.

Celebrating her Instagram presence reaching a milestone amount of followers, Kardashian captioned the post, "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

Kardashian shares her only child with Tristan Thompson. A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the NBA player, 30, have called it quits again. (Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Khloe Kardashian and True Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was first revealed to the public in September 2016, and Thompson made his debut on KUWTK when season 13 premiered in March 2017. Six months later, PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting a child together, daughter True, who was born in April 2018. (Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

They've weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye, starting in 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, when news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.

During part two of the KUWTK reunion (which was filmed in April and aired on Father's Day this past Sunday on E!), Kardashian spoke at length about their reconciled relationship and Thompson's cheating scandals. She also said she was still in the process of seeking a surrogate to have another child with Thompson.

"I did have one [surrogate] and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me," she said in the reunion special.

Kardashian previously revealed that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried again, which concerned her doctors.

On Twitter in May, she noted that everyone's experience is different, especially since Kim Kardashian had two positive experiences with surrogacy: "Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people. My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing."