Khloé Kardashian Poses in Matching Pajamas with Daughter True, 23 Months, Says 'I Love You'

Khloé Kardashian is keeping daughter True close and cozy while self-quarantining.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared a sweet photo of herself holding her toddler, as the mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera while wearing matching, silky pajamas. True, whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turns 2 years old next month.

“🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊,” Kardashian captioned the post.

As the mom and Good American designer shared love for her child, Kardashian also sent positive vibes to her friends, family and fans amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“God please protect my family, friends and humanity,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected,” the message, which first appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account, read.

The reality TV personality also followed up the post with precautionary tips for her followers during the public health crisis.

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” wrote Kardashian. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Among her tips were “wash your hands frequently,” “avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands” and “avoid close contact with people who are sick.” She also recommended her fans “put distance between yourself and other people around you” and “have a supply of food staples and household supplies.”

Earlier in the weekend, True’s aunt Kim Kardashian shared that her daughter North, 6, had made a quarantine house for her two dolls named after her parents, Kim and Kanye West.

“North and her houses,” Kim said on Instagram, as she showed off her daughter’s creation, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling, a stack of books and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” the mother of four explained, before laughing as she moved the two dolls, which were sitting across from one another, closer together.