Khloé Kardashian snapped a sweet selfie of the three cousins enjoying popsicles in the pool

Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Pool Day with Daughter True and Nieces Chicago and Dream: 'My Girls'

The Kardashian cousins are soaking up the sun!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian shared two photos on Instagram featuring herself, daughter True, 2½, and nieces Dream, 4, and Chicago, 3, posing in bathing suits for a sweet selfie in the pool. The three cousins each enjoyed red popsicles while hanging with Khloé, 36, in the snaps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My girls!!! Always and forever!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the three cousins appeared in another Instagram post shared by Kardashian West, 40, and also featured Stormi Webster in honor of Kylie Jenner's daughter turning 3.

In the photos, True, Dream, Chicago and Stormi all posed beside each other in different colored unitards. Jenner, 23, shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster, Chicago West and True Thompson

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenner family traveled to Turks and Caicos late last month to mark Stormi's birthday, followed by a scaled-down "cousin party" that Jenner threw this past weekend.

"They stayed in a beach villa, had fun with the kids and just enjoyed the sun," the source said of the family vacation. "They kicked off Stormi's birthday with a smaller celebration."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Upon returning home from Turks and Caicos, Khloé was surprised with countless balloons and flowers sent to her from Thompson, 29. "Thank you TT," the mom of one wrote alongside one of several photos of the gifts on her Instagram Story, giving the NBA star a shout-out.

Khloé and Thompson are continuing to co-parent True as the pro athlete is currently living full-time in Boston ever since signing a $19-million deal with the Boston Celtics for two years last November.

Just before the holidays, Khloé and True traveled to Boston to spend time with Thompson.

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

Image zoom Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram