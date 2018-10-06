Khloé Kardashian Plays with Daughter True After Posting Cryptic Message About Staying Positive

Khloé Kardashian is all about positive thinking these days.

Hours after posting a cryptic note about choosing to see all of life’s unexpected moments as a chance to grow, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent her Saturday morning with her 5-month-old daughter True.

In one sweet image from their hangout session posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Story, baby True held onto her mother’s leg while sitting in front of a pile of toys.

In another, the reality star, 34, sang “run baby run” while her adorable daughter energetically kicked her legs back and forth.

“Whoa!” the new mother exclaimed before True showed off her kicking skills again.

Two hours earlier, Kardashian continued her steady stream of cryptic posts by sharing a quote about the things people can and cannot control in their lives.

“We don’t always choose what happens to us but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow,” the quote read.

The reality star seems to have a lot on her mind these days.

On Thursday — two days after posting another cryptic message about losing sleep — Kardashian shared images of herself looking pretty in pink, along with a caption to try to inspire herself.

“All of that, and you’re still standing,” she wrote underneath two shots of herself wearing a hot pink blazer and matching pink spandex. “I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going 💕”

The previous day, she posted yet another quote on her Instagram Story that read, “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada— with a heart of an angel.”

While many fans have been left wondering what’s going on with the Good American founder, a source close to the family told PEOPLE on Friday that Kardashian not only feels stress about raising her daughter, but also has some lingering doubts regarding 27-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

While filming KUWTK in Palm Springs over the past few days, “Khloé has seemed emotional,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

That means that her plan to relocate to Cleveland as Thompson’s basketball season begins has been put on hold.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source continues. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”

A second insider added that “Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel” overwhelmed.

“She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot,” the insider said.

“She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human,” the source shared.