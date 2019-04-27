Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True with Her Cousins North and Penelope

It’s the Kardashian Kousins!

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her daughter True Thompson hanging out with the next generation of Kardashians on a summery pool float.

In the adorable photo, Kourtney Kardashian‘s 6½-year-old daughter Penelope Disick rocks a straw sun hat and a bright pink top and holds True, 1, close to her chest. Meanwhile, North West, Kim Kardashian West‘s 5½-year-old child, looks on, making a silly face at the baby girl.

“Happily Ever After,” Khloé, 34, captioned the sweet image.

Kim commented on Khloé’s post with a row of pink hearts, before sharing her own photo of North sitting in a chair with a cellphone and Goldfish crackers in hand.

Kim and Khloé’s posts come one day after Kendall Jenner shared a sweet family photo of (most of) the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

The vast majority of the family gathered for a group photograph on Easter this past Sunday, posing on a large couch with their children and significant others Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble.

The snapshot shared by Kendall saw her niece North with her arms in the air on top of dad West’s shoulders, Scott and Kylie Jenner snuggling with their 14-month-old daughter Stormi, Kourtney Kardashian‘s 4-year-old son Reign Aston showing something to his aunt Khloé and plenty more cute, candid moments.

Noticeably missing from the snapshot were Rob Kardashian and his 2-year-old daughter Dream Renée, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and Scott Disick.

Despite the cuteness surrounding her, Kendall, 23, is decidedly not ready to have any little ones of her own just yet. A hilarious addition to her Friday post was a second image of a meme reading, “Pregnancy is in the air. Me:” before going on to show a woman with a plastic bag over her head.

The family was all together for the Easter holiday, which they celebrated in part by attending West’s Sunday Service for fans and the faithful during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Earlier this month, the family also gathered to celebrate baby True’s first birthday with an elaborate outdoor party full of unicorns, butterflies and balloons.

Tristan Thompson also celebrated his daughter’s birthday as seen in videos shared on Khloé’s Instagram Story and his own Instagram account. True’s party marked the first time her parents have been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods.

True’s older cousins Stormi, 14 months, Chicago, 15 months, and North, were also there, with the latter two outfitted for the event in matching orange feather dresses. The eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West even wore her mom’s high heels.

“Peep North’s shoes. She would not walk out of the house without my shoes,” Kim, 38, said on her Instagram Story.

Other fun details at the magical bash included a dreamy dessert table, toddler-friendly play equipment and “unicorns” with colorful horns and pink manes that younger guests could ride around the event.