Which Sister Does Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Expect Her Parenting Style to Be Like?

The news comes days after an insider revealed to PEOPLE that the Revenge Body host, 33, has been turning to Kim for advice.

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice,” the source said. “She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s. [Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom.”

Kim, of course, has three children with husband Kanye West: daughters Chicago, 10 weeks, and North, 4½, plus son Saint, 2.

Among her attributes as a mom, Kim previously said that she has a rule about being present when parenting — even leaving her phone behind during “story time at night” or “in the mornings [while we’re] getting ready.”

“Obviously, that is what’s going to come with their lives and I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager,” the KKW mogul said in February.

She added, “I want my kids to see the separation and to feel the difference and know that there is a time and a place for that. So I’m really cautious when I’m at home with my phones and just being super present.”

She also makes herself a priority when she needs to.

“Taking time for yourself [like] my workouts every morning really drive my soul, so I have to do that,” Kim said. “Just really focus on what you want to do, business-wise, and not put too much on your plate.”

“Even if I love to do something, I think it’s really important to take a step back and just focus on a few things so you can be really good at those things instead of mediocre at five things,” she continued.

Though Khloé is seeking advice from her siblings, she may be looking to navigate parenthood in her own way.

“Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on,” an insider recently told PEOPLE, adding, “Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in.”

And years of being an aunt to nieces Chicago, North, Stormi, 7 weeks, Dream Renée, 16 months, and Penelope Scotland, 5½ — as well as nephews Saint, Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8 — will surely be beneficial for the Good American mogul.

“She’s been very involved as an aunt since the beginning. She’s changed diapers and has gotten peed on plenty of times, and she’s also had her sisters’ kids stay with her for days on end,” the source continued. “Khloé was born to be a mother.”

Months after confirming her pregnancy on social media, Khloé dished about the “unwanted” baby advice she’s been receiving.

“I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in January about her oldest sister’s strict rules. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. ”

Elsewhere in her post on Wednesday, Khloé — who is due in a few weeks — said she “can’t believe my little girl will be here soon!”