Is This the ($15!) Secret to Khloé Kardashian Being a Hands-On Mom with Glam Long Nails?

Khloé Kardashian has a trick up her sleeve when it comes to parenting with glamorous nails.

Although the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who shares daughter True, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson — often gets criticized by mommy-shamers for her long nails, she uses The Car Seat Key, which makes it super easy to get True out of her car seat without Kardashian having to worry about the length of her nails, or risk damaging them.

Last month, the star was photographed out and about in Beverly Hills, California, with The Car Seat Key clipped on the rest of her keys — and the pink-colored tool perfectly matched her fashionable accessory.

To use The Car Seat Key, all parents have to do is slide it over the harness release button on their children’s car seat and then apply slight pressure. The tool is simple to store and comes with a quick-release keychain already attached, which you can fasten onto your key ring, diaper bag or purse.

The handy tool costs just $15 on amazon.com and comes in five different colors — including black, gray and pink.

Just last month, Kardashian spoke out on social media, addressing all the mom-shamers who continue to leave critical comments about the length of her nails.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she wrote on Twitter. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you.”

The backlash started days earlier, when Kardashian posted a photo of her matte red manicure on Instagram.

Her followers were quick to point out that the length of her nails did not seem conducive to changing diapers.

“Omg how can you handle a baby with those nails,” one social media user wrote, with another commenting on how it would be difficult to change diapers with long nails and a third opining that Kardashian “had the nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her.”

Others were quick to defend the star, writing, “How about ya’ll just leave her alone. Every mom does it her own way, just stop judging! Who cares [about] her changing diapers with those nails — it’s her [life not] yours.”

This was far from the first time Kardashian has turned to her social media platforms to address hate she’s received online. Earlier this month, she was slammed for sharing a throwback photo of her baby girl surrounded by 14 Hermès Birkin bags.

“About 4 months ago,” the Good American mogul and mother of one captioned the photograph. “My girl is growing so fast 😩”

Many fans were supportive and fawned over True in the comments, but others criticized Kardashian — like one who asked, “Why is she surrounded by purses and not toys [is] this what [babies] that are rich play with?” and a second who opined, “She doesn’t give a damn about these purses give her some toys.”

“This photo could pay off all my debts,” another commenter quipped while a fourth said, “Let’s brag a little more! Why not take some of your wealth and help [others]?”

Last summer, Kardashian was also accused of “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” after she shared pictures of her daughter sitting in a mini Bentley.

“She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture!” the reality star hit back in the comments section.

“I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!” she added.