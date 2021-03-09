Khloé Kardashian opens up about wanting to give daughter True a little sibling soon during the new episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland

Khloé Kardashian Says the Pandemic Interfered with Her Plans for More Kids: 'A Little Delayed'

Khloé Kardashian says quarantine got in the way of her plans to have more children sooner.

In an exclusive clip from the ELLEN original digital series Lady Parts with host Sarah Hyland, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé, 36, talk family planning, with the latter explaining that she definitely intends to give daughter True, 3 next month, a sibling sooner or later. Khloé says she and Tristan Thompson have made embryos, kicking off the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos," she says during the episode. "So I actually have made embryos."

"And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," continues Khloé. "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "

"My plan was to have kids closer in age," she adds. "But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a teaser for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé sits down with Thompson, 29, to discuss the idea of having another baby together.

"Kim [Kardashian West], every time I post a video of True, she [direct-messages me] and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,' " Khloé said in the teaser. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

While Khloé said she's always wanted a big family, the pandemic made her reevaluate her priorities: "Being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because they were isolated from each other. True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

"Yup, that's what I like to hear," responded the NBA player, who's also dad to son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.