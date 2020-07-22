"You have to remember that there's no right or wrong timeline for kids," the reality star said on a recent podcast

Khloe Kardashian Has to 'Remind' Herself Not to Compare Daughter True to Cousins Stormi and Chicago

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her approach to parenting — and about how she makes sure not to compare daughter True, 2, to her famous cousins.

Speaking with Dr. Travis Stork on his podcast, The Travis Stork Show, Kardashian, 36, offered some advice for the host, who recently welcomed his first child.

"I do think consistency is key," the Good American designer told Stork.

"I think whether you want to discipline or love — whatever — I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine," she continued, explaining that True gets a "sense of security" from "the same routine every day."

"She doesn't have to cry or wonder if something's going to happen. She knows after her bath, 'Okay I'm going to rest now, now it's bedtime,'" Kardashian offered as an example. "I think they really crave some sort of routine or repetition."

Kardashian also suggested "to be as present as you can."

"Just be in the moment," she said. "I know with technology and phones and TV it's so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I'm sure you're being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does."

Kardashian said that her most recent parenting hurdle with True is potty training.

"We're in this potty training process, and I'm still trying to figure that out. We're doing a good job, but it's — where it's like every day is just different... you just roll with it," she said. "You have to remember that there's no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also added that she is careful not to get caught up in comparing True to her sisters' kids who are similar in age.

"True has two cousins that are only three months — they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, but Chicago did this or Stormi did that. I'm like, I can't do that," she said, referring to the daughters of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

"We're all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too... I have to remind myself of that."

Kardashian, who shares True with Tristan Thompson, told PEOPLE earlier this month that she looks at her parents' example as a template for amicable co-parenting.

"Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative," she said, referring to mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian Sr. "I'm sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative."

"My stepdad [Caitlyn Jenner] and my dad would play golf once a week and my dad would come over for dinner once a week and to my little sisters, that was their uncle Robert," she said. "We were very close and it was all led with love."