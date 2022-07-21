Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'So Not Ready' for Daughter True's First Day of School

Khloé Kardashian can't believe her little girl will soon head off to her first day of school.

The Good American co-founder shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she's "so not ready" for 4-year-old daughter True to begin classes.

While Kardashian might not be prepared just yet, True is already equipped with several monogrammed backpacks and pencil cases for her big day.

"The cutest!!!" Kardashian wrote alongside a picture of True's new Stoney Clover backpacks, lunchboxes and other accessories. "The most perfect backpacks for True's first day of school 🥺🥺🥺 OMG I'm so not ready for this"

The reality star's post comes one week after her rep told PEOPLE that she and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

A source told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

In January, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."