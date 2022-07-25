The Good American founder, 38, was photobombed by her nieces while taking some sultry shots in the sun

Khloé Kardashian's Nieces North and Penelope Crash Her Bikini Photoshoot: They 'Won't Let Me Live'

Khloé Kardashian's latest photoshoot was a family affair!

The Good America founder, 38, posted photos from her recent beach getaway to Instagram on Monday — and, in one set of pictures, she was photobombed by nieces North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I swear I'm almost done with vacation photos 🤣," Khloé joked in the caption, adding: "My Nieces won't let me live and take my content."

In the Instagram carousel, two photos show Khloé posing in the water in her blue bikini. But, in the third photo, she is joined by Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian's daughter North; the last photo shows North stealing the spotlight while Khloé poses behind her in dark sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, Khloé — who is mom to True Thompson and is expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate — shared more photos out in the sun with her 4-year-old daughter.

The Kardashians star posted a series of snapshots in a slideshow on her Instagram, showing her bonding with True, who hung onto her mom's back, as the pair took a dip in the water.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Khloé wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that despite she and Thompson expecting a sibling for True, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Khloé and Thompson officially ended their romantic relationship in January after discovering the NBA player fathered another child, Theo, who was born on Dec. 1, with Maralee Nichols.