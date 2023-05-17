Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'

The Good American co-founder and her 6-year-old niece — who is her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter — share a particularly close bond

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 17, 2023 05:47 AM
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloe Kardashian and niece Dream. Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is ever the doting auntie.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a sweet snapshot with her brother Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter Dream on her Instagram Tuesday.

In the cute photo, Kardashian is seen pouting for the camera, while Dream flashes a big smile. The pair were also matching in black outfits, with Dream, who wore her hair in plaited pigtails, sporting a furry jacket.

"Dreamy Dream….. such a love 🤍," The Kardashians star captioned the snapshot. Her proud brother Rob added in the comments section, "My loves 🥰💘😍💙💕."

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Kardashian has an especially close relationship with her niece — who is often photographed with her daughter, True Thompson, 5.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

Earlier this month, the cousins were pretty in pink as they dressed up and posed for a series of photos together.

For the pictures, the little fashionistas both sported all-pink looks, with True wearing a pleated pink Gucci dress with a pink bow headband and Nike sneakers. Dream meanwhile modeled a light pink tulle dress with white and pink Nikes.

True gave her best modeling face for the first picture while Dream held up a peace sign, while the second picture showed both girls with their arms placed against a wall and striking a pose. The last image featured the two with both arms up and making peace signs while giving big smiles

"Cuties!!: Kardashian captioned the post.

Dream also joined True for her birthday trip to Disneyland last month with cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both 5. Kardashian was also joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, who brought her daughter Dove, 3.

Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The group enjoyed a fun-filled day at the family theme park and posed with Mickey Mouse in the first of several moments from the day that Kardashian shared on her Instagram. She captioned the photos, "We went to Disneyland 🤍."

Not only did the girls enjoy meeting different characters and rocking Minnie Mouse ears, but they also rode the teacups, a move Kourtney Kardashian Barker said took "bravery" on her younger sister's part.

"Wow a very big adventure for you," wrote the 44-year-old in the comments section. "And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, i still don't do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊."

