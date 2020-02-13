Khloé Kardashian and Dream Renée are celebrating Galentine’s Day!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet selfie with brother Rob Kardashian‘s 3-year-old daughter to Instagram on Thursday, which depicted her puckering up for the camera as she holds the little girl close.

Dream smiled slightly for the shot, wearing a pink long-sleeved top with a ladybug print and stud earrings. Her hair was pulled up on either side in two curly buns.

“Dreamy Dream,” Khloé, 35, wrote to go along with the photograph.

The Good American designer’s friend Khadijah Haqq McCray commented on the post, “Goodness she’s adorable.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have all shared pictures of Dream over the years since Rob, 32, and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna welcomed her together in November 2016, before splitting for the final time the following February.

Khloé and her daughter True, 22 months, seem to have an extra-special bond with Rob’s daughter. In September, Khloé documented a playdate between Dream and True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She can also be seen babysitting Dream on episodes of the family’s E! reality show. Khloé and Rob are particularly close, as well; he even lived with her for a time.

Amid recent reports that Rob is seeking primary custody of Dream, a source close to the famous family told PEOPLE last month that his Revenge Body host sister “will do everything she can to help Rob get custody.”

“Khloé has always been very close with Dream. When Rob had custody of her as a baby, Khloé often helped out. She really loves Dream,” the insider said, adding that Khloé thinks primary custody for Rob would be “best for Dream.”

Image zoom From L to R: Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; John Photography/Shutterstock

TMZ reported in January that it had obtained a sealed court filing in which Rob alleged that Chyna, 31, is constantly hosting parties at her home while Dream is present. TMZ also reported he alleged that the model and social-media star “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and spends “$600 on alcohol” daily.

Khloé reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming Dream has been “more aggressive” lately and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna, TMZ reported. Rob also claims that Chyna’s alleged partying ways have affected Dream’s behavior, as the child now allegedly uses foul language and is violent with other children, the website reports, adding that Rob is seeking to have Chyna’s parenting time reduced to just weekends with a nanny present.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.