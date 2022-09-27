Khloé Kardashian Says Niece Chicago Is 'Creative Directing' as She Does Her Glam in Sweet Video

Chicago West may have a knack for beauty, just like the rest of her famous family.

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian shared video on her Instagram Story where her 4-year-old niece showed off her makeup skills with the Good American founder as her model.

"Chicago picked this filter," Khloé captioned the beginning of the video, where she had a face paint filter that put a smiley sun on her forehead and pink scribbles on her cheeks.

"She is creative directing my glam and filters currently," the proud aunt wrote as the video showed Chicago filling in Khloé's lip with a lip pencil.

Khloé looks tired in the next section of video, where she writes, "jet lag is kicking in" as Chicago continues to work on her lips.

As the videos continue, Khloé gets an anime blush filter that's on her face as Chicago starts applying eye shadow. Chicago stops to touch up her aunt's lips one more time before finishing her off with some face powder.

Chicago shares a close bond with Khloé's daughter True as well as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, with all the girls close in age.

Kim Kardashian — who shares daughters Chicago and North, 9, as well as sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West — recently opened up about the "fun" of having seven cousins in one school.

"I do carpool every single day, that's my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school," Kim said.

"It's like, seven cousins all go to the same school," she continued. "There's three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another."

The Kardashians star added, "It's so fun. And they're so close, so it's so much fun."

In July, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable TikTok video documenting her surprise trip to Target with Stormi, True and Chicago.

The cute clip began with the three young girls riding in a shopping cart together as Jenner asked, "Where are we going girls?"

"Target!" they exclaimed in unison before entering the store.

"Surprise target trip wit my girls," Jenner captioned the TikTok.