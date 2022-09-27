Khloé Kardashian Says Niece Chicago Is 'Creative Directing' as She Does Her Glam in Sweet Video

Khloé Kardashian and her niece had a cute bonding moment over makeup in a video shared on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 04:06 PM
Khloé Kardashian Lets Niece Chicago West Do Her Glam in Sweet Video
Photo: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago West may have a knack for beauty, just like the rest of her famous family.

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian shared video on her Instagram Story where her 4-year-old niece showed off her makeup skills with the Good American founder as her model.

"Chicago picked this filter," Khloé captioned the beginning of the video, where she had a face paint filter that put a smiley sun on her forehead and pink scribbles on her cheeks.

"She is creative directing my glam and filters currently," the proud aunt wrote as the video showed Chicago filling in Khloé's lip with a lip pencil.

Khloé looks tired in the next section of video, where she writes, "jet lag is kicking in" as Chicago continues to work on her lips.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

As the videos continue, Khloé gets an anime blush filter that's on her face as Chicago starts applying eye shadow. Chicago stops to touch up her aunt's lips one more time before finishing her off with some face powder.

Chicago shares a close bond with Khloé's daughter True as well as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, with all the girls close in age.

Kim Kardashian — who shares daughters Chicago and North, 9, as well as sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West — recently opened up about the "fun" of having seven cousins in one school.

"I do carpool every single day, that's my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school," Kim said.

"It's like, seven cousins all go to the same school," she continued. "There's three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another."

The Kardashians star added, "It's so fun. And they're so close, so it's so much fun."

storm's birthday
Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster, Chicago West and True Thompson.

In July, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable TikTok video documenting her surprise trip to Target with Stormi, True and Chicago.

The cute clip began with the three young girls riding in a shopping cart together as Jenner asked, "Where are we going girls?"

"Target!" they exclaimed in unison before entering the store.

"Surprise target trip wit my girls," Jenner captioned the TikTok.

Related Articles
Natalie Halcro/Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/stories/nataliehalcro/2888433648266644997/. Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Cheer on Daughter North West at Basketball Game: 'Go North!'
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Breezy Cousin Boat Ride
Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Cousin Boat Ride
kylie jenner, stormi webster
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi, Nieces True and Chicago on 'Surprise Target Trip' in New TikTok
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France
North West Gets Camera Shy While Lip-Syncing in the Car with Mom Kim Kardashian: 'Delete That'
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Says She Was 'So Proud' of Her Granddaughters at Their First Dance Recital
kim kardashian
The Cutest Photos of the Kardashian-Jenner 'Triplets,' Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013
Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day
kim kardashian and north west
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North the 'Best Date Ever' in Cute Throwback Photos from Italy
Inside Chicago and Stormi’s Joint Birthday Party
Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Chicago and Stormi's Joint 4th Birthday Party — See the Pink Pics!
Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered
Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why She Photoshopped Niece True Over Stormi: 'It Wasn't the Aesthetic'
Headline: Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Throwback Video of Stormi in Honor of Psalm's Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Throwback Video of Stormi in Honor of Psalm's Birthday: 'Time Flies'
Saint Psalm
Psalm West Turns 3! Here Are the Cutest Photos of Kim & Kanye's Youngest Child
Kris Jenner and Stormi
Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Stormi's 4th Birthday: 'So Blessed to Have You'
Khloe Kardashian - True
True Visits Kylie Cosmetics Office in Adorable Photos from Mom Khloé Kardashian
khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to Daughter True in Adorable Selfie: 'My Forever'