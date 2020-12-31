"I pray that this time next year everything will be better!" Khloé Kardashian said on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Staying in and Cuddling' Daughter True, 2½, for New Year's Eve

Khloé Kardashian is keeping it lowkey this year for New Year's Eve.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, said Thursday on her Instagram Story that she plans to ring in 2021 at home with 2½-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"I am staying in and cuddling my Tutu for NYE," she wrote.

Kardashian continued, "I hope everyone is staying safe and protecting their loved ones," she continued. "I pray that this time next year everything will be better! Everyone be safe!! Happy New Year's Eve!"

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston," said the source. "They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian highlighted some of the sweet holiday moments with her daughter.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄" she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair spending time together at a Massachusetts farm.

Kardashian also recently informed her followers on Instagram that she's been absent from Twitter as of late in order to spend more time with her daughter.

"I'll be back soon. I've been taking a little social media break," she responded to a fan who inquired about her brief reprieve from Twitter.