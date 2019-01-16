Baby True is wishing her cousin Chicago a very happy first birthday!

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughters are two peas in a pod in never-before-seen photos Khloé shared to her Instagram Story, to celebrate niece Chi’s first birthday on Tuesday.

The first of the four images was similar to one Kim posted in October, just from a different angle, that showed the cute cousins posing on their family trip to Bali.

Chi got in on the costume action in the second snapshot, donning a unicorn headband to match True and Khloé’s full hooded ensembles, while the third showed the January birthday girl chowing down on a sweet treat during True’s 6-month-birthday cupcake party as her younger cousin sat adorably in the background.

True Thompson and Chicago West Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The last snapshot shared by the Good American designer, 34, might be the cutest of all, with Chicago resting her head on True’s lap as the youngsters gazed at each other adoringly.

Khloé Kardashian with niece Chicago and daughter Tru Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago West and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago West and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Multiple family members took to social media to celebrate Chicago’s birthday on Tuesday. The first? Mom Kim, who shared a black-and-white photograph of her youngest child in a white dress, lounging barefoot on a woven surface. Her head and upper body were supported by a pillow as she threw a dazzling smile at the camera.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Chi’s grandma Kris Jenner captioned a sweet collection of photographs, “Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much … you put a smile on everyone’s face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi 💕”

Lucky Chi also got quite the extravagant gift from her aunt Kourtney Kardashian: a neon-green Mercedes G Series SUV, a.k.a. a mini version of the same truck Kanye West gave his wife in August.

Kim thanked Kourtney, 39, for the sweet gift on her Instagram Stories and shared a number of videos of Chicago testing out her new ride at their family dinner.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

In one clip, Chicago could be seen sitting in the toy G-Wagon, as the car is also known, alongside her older brother Saint, 3. Meanwhile, big sister North, 5½, sat on the hood of the car.

In the next clip, Chicago tested out the car’s radio feature as dad West, 41, smiled in the background.