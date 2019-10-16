Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter True: ‘My TuTu’

It’s evident that Khloé Kardashian has one adorable cheerleader in daughter True.

The 35-year-old mom posted a collection of photos on Tuesday that showcase True, 18 months, clapping and smiling on a sunny pier. “💙 My TuTu 💙,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Several of the reality TV personality’s famous friends showed their love for True, who Kardashian shares with her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian ‘Will Never Come in Between’ Ex Tristan Thompson and Their Daughter True

Khadijah Haqq McCray, twin sister of Khloé’s best friend and Keeping Up with the Kardashians pal Malika Haqq, commented “Girlfriend!!!!” to which proud mom Khloé replied, “She’s the greatest.”

Also sharing adoration for little True in the form of heart emojis in the comment section were Faye Resnick and celebrity stylist Scotty Cunha.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True, who was born in April 2018, makes frequent appearances on her mother’s social media. Last week, with the caption “Until the end of time, it’s you and I,” Kardashian shared a sweet gallery of photos with her happy toddler.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of True and Cousin Dream as Tristan Thompson Posts Daddy-Daughter Video

Though the two split in February following controversy involving family friend Jordyn Woods, Kardashian and Thompson continue to work toward a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“Oh, it’s hard — it’s not easy for me,” Kardashian said in an interview earlier this week. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, ’cause you hurt me.’ “

“But he never hurt True,” she went on to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”