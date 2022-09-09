Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Gifts Jeremy Scott Sent Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are also parents to daughter True, 4

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 08:06 PM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is quietly coming into life as a mom of two.

The Good American founder — who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson in August — subtly acknowledged her son on social media by posting a very special gift.

On Friday, Kardashian shared photos of a baby blue Moschino Baby gift set, which included a diaper bag, a hat and a bib that were covered in a sweet teddy bear print. The included card read, "With Love, Jeremy" on Jeremy Scott stationary.

Kardashian also shares daughter True, 4, with Thompson, who is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID

While speaking with Elle last week about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, the Kardashians star, 38, also talked about being a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of having two children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said that her children "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgNaRRDP8xB/ khloekardashian Verified Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍 1w
khloekardashian/Instagram

Last month, Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq talked about how Kardashian is "on a personal level" — considering "the whole Tristan thing" — during an appearance on Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. Haqq replied, "I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances."

Haqq said Kardashian is "not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving ... but there are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her, and it's sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know."

Added the actress: "She's got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she's got a great deal of it. I'll tell you that much. 'Cause this ain't easy. It's not easy for me to watch, so I know it's not easy for her."

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom of 2, 'Even the Hard Parts'
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince Starting School: 'My Young King's First Day'
Maralee Nichols son Theo
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgNaRRDP8xB/ khloekardashian Verified Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍 1w
Khloé Kardashian Says True Inspires Her Inclusive Designs: 'I Want Everyone To Feel Validated'
True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says
khloe kardashian/ Instagram. True thompson. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg-BVlyPuWB/. ; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson
khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate
maralee thompson, tristan thompson
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 8 Months Old
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/ Tristan Thompson, Prince Basketball Skills
Tristan Thompson Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Prince's Basketball Skills: 'Starting Them Early'
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source