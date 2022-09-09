Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Gifts Jeremy Scott Sent Newborn Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is quietly coming into life as a mom of two.

The Good American founder — who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson in August — subtly acknowledged her son on social media by posting a very special gift.

On Friday, Kardashian shared photos of a baby blue Moschino Baby gift set, which included a diaper bag, a hat and a bib that were covered in a sweet teddy bear print. The included card read, "With Love, Jeremy" on Jeremy Scott stationary.

Kardashian also shares daughter True, 4, with Thompson, who is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BACKGRID

While speaking with Elle last week about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, the Kardashians star, 38, also talked about being a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of having two children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said that her children "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

khloekardashian/Instagram

Last month, Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq talked about how Kardashian is "on a personal level" — considering "the whole Tristan thing" — during an appearance on Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. Haqq replied, "I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances."

Haqq said Kardashian is "not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving ... but there are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her, and it's sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know."

Added the actress: "She's got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she's got a great deal of it. I'll tell you that much. 'Cause this ain't easy. It's not easy for me to watch, so I know it's not easy for her."