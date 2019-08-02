Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Sweet Morning ‘Workout’ — Bouncing Baby True with Her Legs

Khloé Kardashian‘s morning workout is a mother-daughter affair!

The mother of one shared her new morning “workout” routine, which includes a lot of precious smiles from 15-month-old True.

In videos shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kardashian, 35, and True lounge around in her bed, and the Revenge Body star sweetly bounces her daughter up and down on her legs. Little True, all smiles, wears a pink frilly top as her mom lifts her up and down in the air with her legs, while Kardashian sports some white and gray striped pajamas.

“My workout this morning,” Kardashian wrote along with the video.

In another snap shared to her Stories, the reality star and True posed for a selfie, which had a “Good Morning” GIF on top.

Thursday’s “workout” with True was undoubtedly a piece of cake for the Good American designer, who has been showing off her fitness prowess for years, and impressively lost more than 40 pounds in 2015.

Just last month, Kardashian shared a video of her exercise routine with longtime trainer Joel Bouraima on Instagram, which involved elevated burpees with barbell plank rows, squat pulses with 30-pound weights and treadmill side steps with a resistance band.

“Many people ask me to post my workouts like I used to,” she said in the video’s caption. “I may start filming my workouts again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ I didn’t record my ab routine or my cardio warm up but it’s a start.”

Bouraima opened up to PEOPLE last year about how Kardashian was crushing her workouts on her journey to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with True, saying that by September, she had lost 40 pounds (True was born in April 2018).

“She’s very motivated,” the trainer, known as “Coach Joe,” said. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.”

On Thursday, Kardashian showed off all that hard work with a photo of her rock-hard abs — and showed support for her sister Kylie Jenner by sporting one of the beauty mogul’s sweatshirts from her collaboration with Scott Disick‘s Talentless label.

In the caption for the photo, she simply wrote, “May delete later.”