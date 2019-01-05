Khloé Kardashian Doesn't Rule Out Having More Kids: It Might 'Make Me Feel Even More Complete'

Khloé Kardashian isn’t sure if she wants to be a mother to more than one.

Early Saturday morning, the Good American founder, 34, answered a Twitter follower who asked whether she was thinking about having another baby, explaining that she was still up in the air about the topic.

“Goodness I don’t know!” wrote Khloé, who shares 8-month-old daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” Khloé added. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

The comment came hours after she shared a series of sweet videos of True via Instagram Stories.

Khloé’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West both have more than one child.

Kourtney, 39, has been co-parenting sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9, and daughter Penelope, 6, with ex Scott Disick, 35. Kim, 38, and husband Kanye West, 41, have son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months. The couple is expecting their fourth child via surrogate. Rob Kardashian, 31, has daughter Dream, 2, with ex Blac Chyna, 30. As for Khloé’s half-sisters, Kylie Jenner, 21, has daughter Stormi, 11 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, while Kendall Jenner, 23, has yet to have children.

Back in July, Khloé admitted her sisters were “really making me think” about having more kids.

And back in season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé told viewers: “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Tristan, who is also a father to 2-year-old son Prince, previously explained his desires for a big family, too. “I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, said in May during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.

Of course, it hasn’t been an easy road for Khloé and Tristan, with news of his cheating scandal breaking just days before she delivered their daughter in April.

Though Kardashian has forgiven him since the scandal, she put her move back to Cleveland on hold in early fall and “still has a lot of hurt and anger,” a source told PEOPLE in November.

Nevertheless, she and Tristan chose to spend Halloween and Thanksgiving in Cleveland together, before capping the year with a kiss on New Year’s Eve.

“2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” Khloé later wrote in a lengthy post. “My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” she continued. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity,” Khloé explained. “The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!”

She added: “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

On a final note, she highlighted her smiley baby girl, who she referred to as her “greatest gift.”

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full.”

“I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!” she concluded.