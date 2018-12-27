Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Being Pregnant with Daughter True: 'A Lot Can Change in a Year'

Khloé Kardashian is missing her pregnancy days!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, posted several videos and a photo to her Instagram stories from Christmas Eve last year when she was pregnant with daughter True Thompson.

In the clips, the mother of one — who, at the time, was five months along with her baby girl — sparkled and shined in her silvery, beaded, fringy ensemble for the holiday.

“A lot can change in a year,” Kardashian wrote alongside the first photo, where she showed off her growing baby bump.

“I miss my bump,” she captioned another video.

In the final video, the Good American mogul stands alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, who wrapped her arms around her then-pregnant younger sibling.

“Bump and all and things don’t change,” Khloé joked in the festive and fun video.

This year, Khloé and her 8-month-old daughter celebrated the holidays at sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Christmas Eve party.

The mother and daughter wore matching white outfits by designer Monica Ivena and styled by Janelle Renèe, featuring a long-sleeved top embellished with stars and big, tulle skirts. True also wore a head wrap.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!” Khloé captioned a set of photos.

“I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!” she added.

While dad Tristan Thompson might have not been able to celebrate the holidays with his family due to a scheduled game in Cleveland on Dec. 23, and another one in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 26, he still made sure True got his presents — two pairs of Air Force 1s in white and pink, plus a pair of black Air Max 90s.

“Thank you daddy,” Khloé wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed the four different pairs of Nike sneakers all for little True.

The sweet snapshots came just a few hours after the KarJenner family revealed their 2018 Christmas card.

Despite Kim’s earlier assertions that the family wouldn’t be able to do a photoshoot this year because of all the 2017 drama over it, several members of the family and their kids came together to make it work.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, and their offspring; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family was dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

Missing are Thompson, Rob, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner.

Kim explained on Twitter: “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Khloé also explained in the comments section on Instagram. “Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the mother of one wrote.

“Man you guys are so dramatic even for a f—king Christmas card!! Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo. Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Kendall later joked about not being in the Christmas card, tweeting, “HA well this is awkward.”