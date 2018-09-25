Khloé Kardashian Admits She Misses Pregnancy Because It Gave Her an Excuse to Be 'Antisocial'

Khloé Kardashian loves her 5-month-old daughter True Thompson, but she can’t help but reminiscence on the days she was still waiting for her little one to arrive.

“I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way,” Khloé, 34, tweeted on Monday.

While Khloé can no longer blame it on the baby bump, her fans reassured she still has a great excuse to turn in early.

“The baby is the best excuse! Also a great excuse for leaving early,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Now you can use The baby as an excuse like… ‘sorry True is due for a nap at that time.'”

I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 25, 2018

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty

On April 12, Khloé welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Thompson is also a parent to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Since True’s birth, Khloé has documented her motherhood journey on Instagram. Unfortunately, her parenting style has gotten her quite a lot of backlash from other moms.

In August, Khloé fired back at comments on whether or not she gave birth naturally and what to never say to a new mom.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“My vagina— its past, its present, its future— is none of your business! Period,” Khloé said on her website/app.

The Good American co-founder also addressed breastfeeding after revealing she stopped. “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé revealed who she selected to be True’s godparent.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared,” Khloé explained to her mom Kris Jenner when trying to decide between her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim.”

After taking some time to think, Khloé later decided to go with Kim, 37.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills— not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” Khloé explained.

“But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is,” Khloé added.