Khloé Kardashian is fulfilling her best-friend duties for expectant mama Malika Haqq!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they were seen shopping for baby furniture and other items as cameras rolled — presumably for their E! reality series.

For the casual outing, Kardashian, 35, wore light-wash ripped denim jeans, an over-sized white button-down and open-toe heels. The mom of 17-month-old True Thompson was photographed holding various stuffed baby toys while in one of the stores.

Haqq, 36, showed off her baby bump under a white long-sleeved top, finishing her look in fitted green leggings, clear heels, a gold necklace and a tan handbag.

RELATED: Pregnant Malika Haqq Poses with Sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to Share First Baby-Bump Photo

Image zoom Malika Haqq (L) and Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian SplashNews.com

Image zoom Malika Haqq BACKGRID

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Hold Hands While Furniture Shopping in L.A.

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Haqq is expecting her first child and is due in March.

The mom-to-be raved that she’s “overjoyed” about the news, explaining, “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Kardashian was one of the first famous faces to congratulate Haqq on social media, writing in her sweet note, “My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian (L) and Malika Haqq Rich Fury/Getty

Image zoom Malika Haqq's pregnancy announcement Roxy Rodriguez

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Has Been “Publicly Living Out” Her “Nightmares,” Says Pal Khadijah Haqq McCray

Haqq has not yet revealed the identity of her baby’s dad, but the Good American model says that she will “absolutely” address it eventually, telling PEOPLE, “My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date.”

“I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” said Haqq, noting, “We’re both very happy.”

The reality star has also learned the sex of her little one on the way, but has chosen to keep that information under wraps “for a little bit longer” as well.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including KylieJenner and Kim Kardashian West , left heartfelt comments for Haqq following her announcement.

“So HAPPY😍😍😍😍 love you!!!!!!!!!” Kylie wrote, while Kim said, “I couldn’t be happier for you!!! The best is yet to come 🖤.”