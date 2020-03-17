Khloé Kardashian Hasn't Met Best Friend Malika Haqq's Newborn Baby Due to Coronavirus Concerns

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Health concerns regarding coronavirus are keeping Khloé Kardashian from meeting BFF Malika Haqq‘s baby boy.

On Saturday, Haqq, 37, welcomed her first child, son Ace Flores, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis. The new mom wasn’t, however, able to share in the major life milestone with Khloé, 35, her close friend and Keeping Up with the Kardashians costar because of current social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Khloe has been FaceTiming with Malika and her baby, but she hasn’t seen them in person,” a source tells PEOPLE. “With everything going on, the priority is, of course, to keep both Malika and her boy healthy.”

Adds the source, “Everyone, including Kylie and Kourtney, sent gifts. They all hope they are able to meet the baby in person soon.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Announcing the birth of her son on Instagram, Haqq shared with fans a sweet snapshot that showed the newborn’s tiny fingers resting in hers and Genasis’ hands. The father also posted a photo of the baby swaddled in a blanket, captioning the pic, “♠️ Ace. I love you.”

Commenting on Haqq’s birth announcement on Instagram, Khloé wrote: “My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you ❤️💋.”

Kim Kardashian West also shared her congratulations, commenting: “He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!”

While practicing social distancing, Khloé kept her own child, daughter True, snuggled close while at home — wearing matching pajamas, no less.

“🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊,” she captioned a post on Monday.

In the adorable photo of herself holding her toddler, the mother-daughter duo smile for the camera while wearing the identical silky PJ’s. True, whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turns 2 years old next month.

RELATED: Malika Haqq Reveals She Froze Her Eggs But Didn’t Use Them as She ‘Made a Baby in Love’

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 6, Made a Quarantine Home for Her ‘Kim’ and ‘Kanye’ Dolls

Khloé has sent love to her friends and family as growing coronavirus concerns cause uncertainty among many. The reality TV personality posted a prayer on her Instagram Story on Friday asking for protection for her loved ones.

“God please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected,” read the message, which first appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account.

She followed up the positive vibes with practical tips for staying safe and healthy during the outbreak.

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” wrote Khloé. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”