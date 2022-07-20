Khloé Kardashian Is 'Making the Best Memories' with Daughter True: 'I Will Forever Have Your Back'

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Khloé Kardashian addressed daughter True in her Instagram message

Khloé Kardashian is focused on "making the best memories" with her little one.

The Kardashians star, 38, shared a series of tranquil snapshots to a slideshow on her Instagram feed Tuesday night, showing her bonding with her 4-year-old daughter True.

In the sweet images, True hangs on to her mom's back as the pair take a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian's post came just under a week after her rep told PEOPLE that she and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

A source told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

In January, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He and Kardashian started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in April 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5½, with ex Jordan Craig.

On Monday, the Chicago Bulls player was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while in Greece.