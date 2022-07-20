Khloé Kardashian Is 'Making the Best Memories' with Daughter True: 'I Will Forever Have Your Back'
Khloé Kardashian is focused on "making the best memories" with her little one.
The Kardashians star, 38, shared a series of tranquil snapshots to a slideshow on her Instagram feed Tuesday night, showing her bonding with her 4-year-old daughter True.
In the sweet images, True hangs on to her mom's back as the pair take a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.
"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.
Kardashian's post came just under a week after her rep told PEOPLE that she and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
A source told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."
The insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
In January, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."
He and Kardashian started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in April 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5½, with ex Jordan Craig.
On Monday, the Chicago Bulls player was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while in Greece.
In a photo obtained by TMZ, Thompson wears a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers as he and the woman, who is in a form-fitting patterned dress, hold hands at 5 a.m. after a night out in Mykonos. Hours before, Thompson was at a local club, Bonbonniere, per the outlet.