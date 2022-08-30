Khloé Kardashian Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom of 2, 'Even the Hard Parts'

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby together last month

Published on August 30, 2022
Khloé Kardashian is opening up about motherhood after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson.

While speaking with Elle about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, the Kardashians star, 38, also talked about being a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of having two children. She welcomed a baby boy earlier this month and also shares 4-year-old daughter True with the NBA player.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said that her children "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True. Tristan Thompson Instagram

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Kardashian has yet to reveal the name of her newborn — and a source previously told PEOPLE that she wasn't in a hurry to pick one.

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the insider said days after the baby's arrival, adding that Kardashian "really wanted a baby boy."

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," continued the source. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, were having a second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep told PEOPLE at the time. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

